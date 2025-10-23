Gambian philanthropist donates 935 bedsheets to 40 health facilities

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

In his quest to boost the Gambia’s health sector, Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh, a Gambian philanthropist based in Denmark is at the head of massive distributions of nine hundred and thirty five(935) bedsheets, masks and other items to forty 40 health facilities in the Kanifing Municipality and West Coast Region.

Sawaneh also donated wheelchairs to various individuals. He also donated handkerchiefs and perfumes to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, Kanifing General Hospital and Brufut Health Centre for their mortuaries. Born in Njaba Kunda, Central Baddibu, Mr Sawaneh has been supporting the country’s key institutions for many years now, particularly, the health sector including the poor and needy. “I have been doing this for more than 30 years. All the donations are all self generated because I want Gambians to live a better life. I am not receiving charity from anybody. What I believe is that we can do it for ourselves and contribute to the development of this country rather than depending on the charities and that is why I lead by example,” Sawaneh said at the presentation. Njagga AM Sarr, the administrator of Bundung Maternal and Child Hospital expressed profound gratitude to Mr Sawaneh for the gesture, which he described as laudable saying hospitals belong to all and their state of affairs is everyone’s business.

He said donations will significantly help improve healthcare delivery.

Adama Njie, the administrator of Ndembang Clinic, also commended Mr Sawaneh for the donation and assured him that the items donated will be used purposely for the comfort of patients.