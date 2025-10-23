Clerk Mbye address Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments forum in Geneva

- Advertisement -

The Clerk of the National Assembly Kalipha MM Mbye participated in the meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) in Geneva Switzerland and addressed the gathering on the theme-In the News and Innovations at Parliament. Mr Mbye said parliaments across the world are confronted with a common challenge on how to remain relevant, effective, and trusted in an era where citizens demand not only representation, but also openness, accountability, and innovation. This challenge, he added, has compelled the National Assembly of the Gambia to design new approaches rooted in its constitutional mandate to make the parliament not just an institution of laws, but an institution of the people. Mbye cited several innovations introduced by the National Assembly, making a transformative impact on its oversight and engagement with citizens, including the ongoing special committee inquiry into the sale and disposal of assets belonging to the former President Jammeh, and his associates. “We adopted a dynamic, commission-style format where counsels led the direct examination of witnesses before Members intervened. Anchored in constitutional authority that empowers Parliament to determine its own procedures, this model strengthened the process and reinforced public confidence in the credibility of Parliament. Questioning has become more rigorous, evidence-based, and legally robust, while Members retain their critical role in clarifying and drawing policy conclusions. This innovative approach has proven both effective and efficient, and we commend it to colleagues as a practice adaptable to other legislatures seeking to sharpen their investigative capacity” Clerk Mbye informed the gathering.

He also spoke on the Assembly’s outreach engagements which places it directly among the people it serves by selecting one constituency annually where the entire Assembly relocates for open engagement with citizens from across the country. This engagement gives opportunity to lawmakers to respond directly to the concerns of their electorates in a transparent forum thereby deepening accountability, fostering trust, and affirming the Parliament’s legitimacy as a people-centred institution. The Clerk also shed light on the institutionalisation of senior management and lawmakers interface sessions which provides space for dialogue by allowing members to reflect on the services they receive, while staff share perspectives on how Members’ expectations shape delivery. “These sessions have become a cornerstone of institutional growth, building cohesion, improving efficiency, and nurturing a culture of mutual respect and accountability. The journey of the National Assembly of The Gambia demonstrates that innovation in parliamentary practice is not a luxury, but a necessity. By refining our procedures, opening ourselves to the people, and charting a deliberate course for institutional growth, we are building a parliament that is resilient, responsive, and firmly anchored in constitutional legitimacy,” he said.