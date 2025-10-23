Minister Gomez welcomes new executive directors, outlines vision for Education Funds

- Advertisement -

The Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) officially welcomed the newly appointed Executive Directors of the nation’s key education funds in a meeting held at the Ministry yesterday.

The Executive Directors are: Dr Samba Bah – Executive Director, Student Revolving Loan Scheme (SRLS), Professor Momodou Sallah – Executive Director, National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF) and Dr Jorjoh Ndure-Tambedou –Executive Director, Tertiary and Higher Education Trust Fund (THETFund).

In his opening address, Minister Gomez commended the appointees for their commitment to national service, acknowledging their transition from their previous roles to these pivotal positions. He emphasised that their work would lay a foundational legacy for future generations, with the nation set to benefit from their interventions. He assured the new executive directors of the Ministry’s full support, granting them the autonomy to operate within the law to fulfil their mandates effectively.

The primary objective of the meeting was to understand their initial plans and strategise on how the Ministry can facilitate their success.

Minister Gomez also disclosed that the Ministry is actively operationalising the agencies and has submitted proposed board compositions to the Office of the President for constitution. The boards will comprise a mix of ex-officio members from relevant government ministries and representatives from the private sector and student bodies, ensuring diverse oversight. The executive directors are expected to assume their roles on 1 December 2025, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the nation’s higher education and research landscape.