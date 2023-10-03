GAMBIAN PLAYERS SHINE ABROAD

- Advertisement -

Gambian players were in the spotlight in leagues across the world last weekend with some recording tremendous achievements and contributing to their teams’ successes.

Saudi Arabia Professional League

Musa Barrow once again proved his scoring prowess by netting back-to-back goals for Al Taawoun in their victory over Al Hazem. Al Taawoun secured a 3-1 win over compatriot Muhammad Badamosi who played a full 90 minutes for Al Hazem.

Assan Ceesay played a significant part for Damac, contributing to their 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej.

Germany 2. Bundesliga

Bakery Jatta put in a full 90-minute shift for HSV as they secured victory over Fortuna.

Turkey Trendyol Lig

Modou Barrow played the entire 90 minutes for Sivasspor in a goalless draw against Hatayspor.

Norway 1st Division

Sulayman Bojong came off the bench in the 65th minute for Skeid, but his team ended up losing 2-0 to Mjondalen.

England League Two

Saidou Khan played a crucial role in Swindon’s 2-1 victory over Grimsby, earning the Man of the Match award for his outstanding performance.

Mo Faal made a late appearance and scored in the 90+3 minute for Doncaster, but his team ultimately lost 3-2 to Barrow.

England League One

Mustapha Carayol was brought into the game in the 78th minute, contributing to his team’s performance.

England Championship

Ebou Adams was introduced in the final 3 minutes of the game as Cardiff secured a 2-0 win over Rotherham.

Netherlands Eredivisie

Gambia’s rising star, Yankuba Minteh, opened the scoring for Feyenoord in their 3-1 victory against GA Eagles.

Austria Bundesliga

Ebrima Darboe entered the game in the second half, but his team LASK suffered a 2-1 defeat away to WAC.

France League 2

Abdoulie Sanyang and Saikou Touray both featured for Grenoble in their victory against Bordeaux. Touray notably found the back of the net, scoring the second goal.

Switzerland Super League

Saidy Janko was brought into the game in the 67th minute and played a role in Young Boys’ 1-0 victory over Grasshoppers.

