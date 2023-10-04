Mayor Lowe gets UN-Habitat award

- Advertisement -

Press release

The mayor of Banjul Rohey Lowe on Monday received the UN-Habitat Award in Baku, Azerbaijan. The prestigious award recognises leadership at the local level and her commitment to empowering women and youth in Banjul and the Gambia as a whole.

The award was presented at the World Habitat Day event in Azerbaijan on Monday. The World Habitat Day is held on the first Monday of October and the month-long celebration on sustainable urbanization is observed globally with keynote speakers and roundtable discussions on a specific theme.

- Advertisement -

In her reaction to the award, Mayor Lowe said:

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the people of The Gambia, and particularly to the residents of Banjul, for their unwavering and massive support to my person all through my journey as mayor. I wouldn’t have been made known to the world if your massive votes did not designate me as the first and only female mayor in The Gambia. We did this together WAA Banjul. I never thought that there are people watching and appreciating my efforts, with all honesty, I never saw this one coming. My sincere thanks and appreciation go to our able Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mustapha Batchilly and staff of the Banjul City Council.

Last but not least, I want to say thank you to Madam Maimunah Mohd Sharif for giving me such an honor”.