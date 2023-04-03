Gambian police peacekeeper dies in Mali

The Standard has been reliably informed that a member of the Gambian contingent with the UN mission in Mali has died. Our source said the late officer identified as Inspector Famara F Trawally died on Friday night in a car accident. A senior police source confirmed the incident and expressed deep sorrow at the tragic loss.
