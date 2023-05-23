Gambian publisher awarded for contribution to literature

By Olimatou Coker

Amir Yaya Sillah CEO of Suba book publishing company has been awarded a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ by The Gambia’s High Commission in London where he just attended a book fair. The fair which coincided with the coronation of King Charles III afforded Mr. Sillah a chance to meet the new king as well as attend a lecture organised by the African Society of Cambridge University.

At a short ceremony at the Gambia High Commission in London, Gambia’s vice president Mahammad BS Jallow who conferred the certificate of appreciation on Mr Sillah commended the publisher for his contribution to literature in Gambia and UK.

Amir Yaya Sillah in turn expressed gratitude for the recognition which he said will inspire him to do more in the field of literature.

Sillah, a devoted admirer of history said the award is dedicated to his Jahanka ancestors who for many centuries dedicated their entire lives with huge commitment to spreading knowledge and guide to mankind.

Also speaking as a panelist at the African Society of Cambridge University’s conference, Amir Sillah dilated on how the creative arts industry contributes to preserving and promoting African cultural heritage. He shared the platform with Robin Walker and Mabinou Kolly, both of them, erudite literature giants. Another Gambian speaker at the conference was Alasan Ceesay a UK based Gambian entrepreneur who also chaired the conference.