Yundum man scoops D2M sports betting jackpot

By Awa Macalo

A petty trader, Foday Jadama of Yundum has had his life changed instantly as he scooped D2M Jackpot from stakes in sports betting from BWinners company.

Foday, 25, said: “I’m running a small business with my partners, selling goods to sustain the family from our profits. This win is god-sent as we can now expand the business. I’m am very happy to have won this money”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this huge payment by his company an official of the Bwinners sport betting company said since their establishment in 2017, the company has empowered Gambian youths by providing life-changing opportunities for them to become entrepreneurs and improve their livelihoods.

He said Bwinners have paid more than six million dalasis in claims by individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Foday is the latest big winner. Recently, two other customers Lassana Krubally and one Salifu from Bakau won millions.

Salifu who invested only D25 ticket, won a whopping D2 million in baits.

With his newly acquired wealth, Salifu, who is presently a tenant said his desire is to construct an apartment for his parents and siblings, and to start a business to help his family overcome their financial challenges.