Gambian shot dead in US

By Omar Bah

A US-based Gambian, identified to The Standard as Kawsu Samba. was on Monday shot and killed by a customer at a Middleton auto dealership where he worked, over a previous vehicle purchase.

According to the Middleton Police Department the death is being treated as a homicide and a 23-year-old Fitchburg woman has been into custody. The suspect, Jakira Anderson, has been booked on a count of first-degree intentional homicide, the police statement said.

According to police, they found the victim, when officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, in the 3000 block of Parmenter Street, shortly after 1:30pm on Monday.

The victim’s friends and family confirmed with NBC15 News that he was an employee at MSI Auto, but did not feel comfortable going on camera as of Tuesday. Anderson was found in Madison about two hours later and arrested.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand explained during a Monday afternoon news conference that investigators considered the shooting an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the greater community.

The police say the investigation into the shooting is still underway.