Gambia’s delegation to Ecowas Parliament unveils country’s ‘economic growth’

The Gambian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament has unveiled its home government’s economic growth, youth development, climate resilience, and macroeconomic convergence report, describing the outcomes as positive achievements.

This is contained in The Gambia’s country report, which was presented by the delegation at the 2024 ECOWAS Parliament’s First Ordinary Session in Abuja on Friday.

The report underscored the country’s commitment to sustainable development, climate resilience, regional cooperation, peace, security, and development.

The Gambia’s five-man delegation, led by Rep. Billay Tunkara, outlined the government’s achievements and the giant strides it has made in economic growth, youth development, and climate resilience.

According to the report, the country’s economy is remarkably resilient and will significantly experience 4.8 percent growth in 2023, which is projected to catapult to 5.4 percent this year.

“The Gambian economy has demonstrated its strength and resilience.

“The Gambia has also made substantial progress towards macroeconomic convergence, fulfilling two key criteria.

“These criteria include curbing central bank financing of the fiscal deficit and bolstering external reserves.

“Our dedication to macroeconomic convergence reinforces our commitment to regional integration within ECOWAS,” the report said.

It also said The Gambia prioritised youth empowerment because youth empowerment is pivotal to the nation’s progress.

To this end, the report said the government equipped about 745 youths with life skills and certified 32 trainers in SME development methodologies.

It said the Gambian government had intensified efforts in sustainable environmental management, climate action, and disaster preparedness due to the urgent threat of climate change.

“We are resolutely committed to mitigating climate change impacts and building a resilient future,” the delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament further said.