Turkish Ambassador visits GACH factories

- Advertisement -

Turkish Ambassador Fahri Turker Oba has visited GACH Global factories on Wednesday as part of his familiarisation tour.

Ambassador Oba was received by GACH Global CEO Abubakary Jawara at the Jaeja Tomato Factory in Banjulinding. The two had a fruitful discussion on key business areas.

The Turkish Ambassador said the Embassy will continue its collaboration with Gambian businesses. He thanked Mr. Jawara for his hospitality and strong commitment to national development.

- Advertisement -

For his part, Jawara expressed delight in the visit of Ambassador Oba and commended him for choosing to visit his factory.

“We are very committed to continuing to contribute to the economic development of this country by creating the needed employment for young Gambians. As we speak, we have over 200 young Gambians working in our different factories and businesses, and we pay over D2 million in salaries every month.”