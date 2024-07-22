Murder at Banjulinding school, suspect at large

- Advertisement -

Police in Yundum are investigating the suspected killing of a 20-year-old driver, Amadou Jallow, from Kunkujang Keitaya.

The incident occurred within the premises of Banjulinding Upper and Senior Secondary School on Friday, 19 July.

The victim, Amadou Jallow, was reportedly stabbed in the neck by one Abdou Khadir Barry following an altercation between them. The suspect, Barry, fled the scene and is currently at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are making concerted efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect, Abdou Khadir Barry.

Members of the public, especially those in the vicinity of the crime scene, are urged to come forward with any information that may be helpful in this investigation.