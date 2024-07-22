32.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, July 22, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Murder at Banjulinding school, suspect at large

397
- Advertisement -

Press release

Police in Yundum are investigating the suspected killing of a 20-year-old driver, Amadou Jallow, from Kunkujang Keitaya.

The incident occurred within the premises of Banjulinding Upper and Senior Secondary School on Friday, 19 July.

- Advertisement -

The victim, Amadou Jallow, was reportedly stabbed in the neck by one Abdou Khadir Barry following an altercation between them. The suspect, Barry, fled the scene and is currently at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are making concerted efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect, Abdou Khadir Barry.

Members of the public, especially those in the vicinity of the crime scene, are urged to come forward with any information that may be helpful in this investigation.

Previous article
Corpse found tied in gutter
Next article
Turkish Ambassador visits GACH factories
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions