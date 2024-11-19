Gambia’s Khaddijatou Ceesay amplifies youth voices at COP29

- Advertisement -

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change officially opened on November 12 marking a critical moment for nations to address the urgent issues of climate change. Among the Gambian delegates at the conference is Khaddijatou Ceesay, the dedicated coordinator for the Gambia Environmental Alliance’s Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change (LCOY)2024. Her mission is to advocate for The Gambia’s climate future and highlight the voices of young people determined to create a sustainable, resilient nation.

Ms Ceesay’s journey to COP29 is marked by her impactful role in this year’s LCOY Gambia 2024, where young leaders from across the country convened to discuss pressing climate issues and develop strategies for environmental sustainability. Her presence at COP29 follows her recent appearance at COY19, the 19th global Conference of Youth on Climate Change, held on November 8, where she shared the inspiring success stories of LCOY Gambia. For the second consecutive year, LCOY Gambia was recognized as one of the most outstanding youth-led local climate conferences globally. This distinction highlights the Gambia Environmental Alliance’s dedication to empowering young voices in the climate fight and underscores the critical role of youth in shaping climate policy.

At COY19, Ceesay presented The Gambia’s unique challenges, as well as the innovative solutions generated by its youth, from climate resilience projects to advocacy for policy change. Her participation exemplifies the leadership emerging from The Gambia, where young people are not only aware of the climate crisis but are actively working toward meaningful solutions.

As Ceesay and her fellow delegates negotiate for the resources needed to protect Gambian communities, we encourage everyone to stand behind them. The Gambian youths are proving that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but powerful advocates today, raising their voices on the global stage to demand action and accountability.