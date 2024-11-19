Lecturers sue UTG for ‘unlawful dismissal’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Two senior lecturers who have been dismissed by the University of The Gambia have filed a law suit at the Kanifing Court against the UTG and its acting registrar Bobo Baldeh for “wrongfully terminating” their employment contracts.

The case is expected to return for hearing on December 9 2024.

Dr Alieu Gibba and Professor Matarr Njie, who are represented by lawyer Malik HB Jallow, are seeking the court to declare their dismissal by the University of The Gambia as “unlawful, unfair, malicious and repugnant to the principles of natural justice” and ultimately amount to the breach of their contract of employment.

They also want the court to make an order for their “immediate reinstatement” by the UTG, payment of “damages of D5 million to compensate for the reputational damage and distresses” they suffered as a result of their “unlawful dismissal and payment of administrative and legal fee of D200,000” among others.

Gibba holds a PhD in Business and Agricultural Economics while Njie holds an Associate Professor of Economics with a combined teaching experience of 19 years at the UTG.

The UTG stated in their dismissal letter that the lecturers have made “unauthorised public statements and unfounded allegations” against the promotion process of the University of the Gambia among other things which “tarnish the reputation” of the University.

But the lecturers denied any wrong doing.