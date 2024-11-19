Alliance Francaise stages comic concert promoting cultural exchange

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Alliance Française Banjul Friday held an innovative cultural event dubbed the Comic Concert, featuring the impressive talents of Maryam Cham and The Culture Vultures. This unique performance, which combines visual art, music, and storytelling, is a Gambian adaptation of “Les Vies dansent,” promoting a celebration of cultural exchange between Africa and Europe.

The concert intertwined comic book projections with live music, performed by skilled musicians including Jaly Musa Suso on kora and Mustapha Cessay on percussion. With artistic contributions from Dominique Zay and Damien Cuvillier, the show painted a striking visual and auditory experience. The narrative follows two people, Luna from France and Satu from Africa, who bond through their love of music and art, emphasizing the unifying power of creativity.

Justine Guschlbauer, Director of the Alliance Française, explained that the project is part of a larger women empowerment initiative funded by the French Embassy, aimed at promoting culture and arts within local communities.

She highlighted that this event was the first of its kind in The Gambia and illustrated the importance of engaging local youth. “the concert will extend beyond the Alliance Française to schools in the Greater Banjul area, further enriching the community’s cultural landscape”, she said.

Audience member Martha Elizabeth Manga expressed her delight, noting her surprise at the animated storytelling accompanying the live music. She emphasized the need for more such artistic endeavors in The Gambia. Manga praised Mariyama Cham’s talent and the project’s ability to evoke deep connections through the arts, providing a vital escape for attendees in their busy lives.

Overall, the Comic Concert has not only showcased local talent but has also set a precedent for future cultural exchanges between Europe and Africa, aiming to inspire young people through the enriching power of music and art.