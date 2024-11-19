Superant Frontera Association Spain donates 3 ambulances to EFSTH, other hospitals

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

Spain’s Superant Frontera Association, through its partners, Help Them Gambia, donated medical equipment, including three ambulances, valued at €6 million to reinforce healthcare services in The Gambia.

The donated items will be distributed to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), Baja Kunda Health Center, Essau District Hospital, and FajiKunda Health Center.

Health Minister Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh who received the ambulances and other medical items on behalf of the government thanked the Superant Frontera Association for the support describing it as “timely intervention” for The Gambia’s health infrastructure.

“These resources will make a difference in our service capacity, ensuring we are better equipped to meet urgent healthcare needs,” Minister Samateh added.

The Assistant President Superant Frontera Association, Francis Reales, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting communities in need, emphasising that the donation is part of a broader mission to bolster healthcare services in West Africa.

EFSTH’s Chief Medical Director Dr Mustapha Bittaye expressed deep appreciation for the new resources which he said will enhance patient care and emergency services among others.