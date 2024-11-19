GCCI to hold food festival

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) will stage an exciting food and entertainment festival as part of this year’s trade fair commemoration.

This festival aims to unite the community to celebrate local and international cuisine.

Saul Frazer, the chairman of the GCCI trade fair committee, said they are happy to bring this vibrant event to life, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate the rich cooking diversity of the nation, to promote local businesses, and to provide an unforgettable experience.

Frazer added that the festival will give a great opportunity to taste, explore and enjoy the diverse flavors that define Gambian culture, from food to other creations.

GCCI’s operations director, Theresa Diarra, assured businesses of the Chamber’s strive to find the best ways to support and grow up their businesses and to create opportunities that will advance their initiatives at all times.

Stall owner Cecilia Romano, expressed her excitement about the event, saying it will avail people the chance to explore and experience the diverse and unique Gambian cuisine.

The food and entertainment festival is expected to start from December 5 – 22nd. It will showcase and celebrate the variety of dishes, the rich flavors of both national and international cuisine.