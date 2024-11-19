spot_img
Gambia National news

GCCI to hold food festival

By Olimatou Coker

Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) will stage an exciting food and entertainment festival as part of this year’s trade fair commemoration.

This festival aims to unite the community to celebrate local and international cuisine.

Saul Frazer, the chairman of the GCCI trade fair committee, said they are happy to bring this vibrant event to life, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate the rich cooking diversity of the  nation,  to promote local businesses, and  to provide an unforgettable experience.

Frazer added that the festival will give a great opportunity to taste, explore and enjoy the diverse flavors that define Gambian culture, from food to other creations.

GCCI’s operations director, Theresa Diarra, assured businesses of the Chamber’s strive to find the best ways to support and grow up their businesses and to create opportunities that will advance their initiatives at all times.

Stall owner Cecilia Romano, expressed her excitement about the event, saying it will avail people the chance to explore and experience the diverse and unique Gambian cuisine.

The  food and entertainment festival is expected to start from  December 5 – 22nd. It will showcase and celebrate the variety of dishes, the rich flavors of both national and international cuisine.

