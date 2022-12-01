Gambia’s World Cup hero at work

Bakary Papa Gassama has become the first African referee to officiate in three FIFA World Cup in a row after he made his first appearance in the world stage in 2014.

Gassama was the man in the middle when Netherlands took on host nation Qatar in group A on Tuesday, coming on the back of him being the record winner of the best African referee award three times in a row.

Papa Gassama is Africa’s very own and Gambia’s son breaking and setting records.