Bakary Papa Gassama has become the first African referee to officiate in three FIFA World Cup in a row after he made his first appearance in the world stage in 2014.
Gassama was the man in the middle when Netherlands took on host nation Qatar in group A on Tuesday, coming on the back of him being the record winner of the best African referee award three times in a row.
Papa Gassama is Africa’s very own and Gambia’s son breaking and setting records.
Gambia’s World Cup hero at work
