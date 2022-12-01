INTRIGUING MATCH-UPS IN SUPER NAWETTAN

The draw for the Super Nawettan produced some interesting match-ups in the 20- team zonal football festival. To defend their title reigning champions Kombo East will first have to come out from a tricky group that consists of Banjul, Lamin, Kombo Central and faraway Brufut. It will be the first championship since the Covid pandemic and the mini stadium projects debacle that halted the competition. The organisers said the full fixtures of the tourney will be released later today. The competition starts on December 3.

GROUP A

Kombo East Lamin K Central II Brufut Banjul

GROUP B

SK West JAKU Foni Gunjur SK Central

GROUP C

SK East COSDA FABY Sanyang BEM

GROUP D