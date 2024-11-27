GAMCOTRAP gives milling machines to women in NBR

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In a fight to combat female genital mutilationm GAMCOTRAP, recently donated six milling machines to several women circumcisers who ‘drop knives’ in Lower Niumi, Upper Niumi and Jokadu North Bank Region.

The initiative supported by UNFPA aims to provide sustainable alternative employment opportunities for the circumcisers who dropped their knives by supporting their transition from cutting girls to safeguarding women and girls from the harmful practice.

The event also celebrates the success in upholding the anti FGM law.

Communities that receive the milling machines include Toro Al Assan, Madina Kanuma,Bakindik and Sika.

GAMCOTRAP executive director, Dr Isatou Touray, said this initiative is part of the organisation’s broader mission to create sustainable alternative employment opportunities for ex-circumcisers and to support their transition from harmful traditional practices, such as FGM, to activities that uphold the dignity and wellbeing of girls and women.

“We are launching hope, progress, empowerment, and the promise of a future where girls and women can live free from the harmful consequences of FGM. Today’s event serves as a strong reminder of the resilience and commitment of the District Chiefs and their communities and our unwavering dedication to ensuring that the protection of women and girls remains at the heart of our work,” Dr Touray added.

Jarra West Chief, Yaya Jarjusey, a board member of GAMCOTRAP, said that the provision of milling machines is designed to help ex-circumcisers transition to new roles in their communities, whilst contributing to food production and local development. He emphasised the importance of sustainable employment in ensuring long term cultural change.

UNFPA deputy country representative, Lamin Camara, hailed the women for accepting to abolish the practice of FGM in their communities.