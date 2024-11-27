International actor Babou Ceesay to stage 2nd edition of Khoros Film

- Advertisement -

Following their inaugural event in 2023, Khoros Film Festival is back with another edition slated from 28 – 30th November 2024. Babou Ceesay is the Founder & CEO of Khoros Film Festival (KFF). He returns to the Gambia in 2019 after many years living abroad. Ceesay’s acting career spans 20 years. He has worked in theatre, TV, and film around the world. His previous projects include Hollywood productions such as The Best of Enemies and Eye In The Sky. He has also led many British TV shows and was nominated for a BAFTA for Leading Actor for his role in the BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

KFF’s vision is to create a sustainable film industry in the country. Since 2022, KFF has run 12 courses with specialists from The Gambia, the US and the UK; trained 60+ filmmakers to global standards; and created three short films with KFF’s exceptionally talented students.

Babou says: “I’m very proud to say that this year’s Khoros Film Festival will feature three brand-new Gambian short films. Each and every one of these productions has an incredible crew and cast, and we’re excited to celebrate their great work with the public. Thanks to all of our partners for continuing to support us – and moving us one step closer to our dream of creating a functioning film industry here.” Khoros Film Festival is funded by Babou himself, as well as Alliance Française de Banjul, Institut Français, Ambassade de France au Sénégal et en Gambie, and the U.S. Embassy in The Gambia.