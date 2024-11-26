IN-US.world: Build tomorrow

- Advertisement -

IN-US.world is a sustainable, community-based development project for The Gambia initiated by two Austrian architects, their Gambian business partners and friends. They are setting new standards with well thought-out projects, high-quality materials and strong local partnerships. Each project is realized in close cooperation with Gambian partners. Together, they address the needs of the country, from modern infrastructure to sustainable agriculture.

The experienced Austrian architect Angelika Mitterer came into contact with The Gambia for the first time 10 years ago. In Europe, she has developed an airport conversion, extended a hospital, built kindergardens, hotels and single-family homes. In the Gambia, she developed a small Boutique-hotel in Brufut Heights -Leo’s Boutique Hotel- for Nina Weitz and Luis Weiss from Austria. During these days, she developed a great love for our smiling African coast.

Today, Angelika is leading an international team with her husband, the Austrian architect and experienced property developer Manuel Stofleth-Mitterer. Together they built an international business centre in Bijilo, right next to the Kasumai Beach Resort. “The BitCoin Tower” offers coworking office space, prestigious office apartments, a fitness studio with sky bar and infinity pool and the highest penthouse in The Gambia. With its 18 storeys, the “BitCoin Tower” will become a landmark in The Gambia that can be seen from afar, with great potential for economic change and progress in our country.

- Advertisement -

Right next to it, another spacious apartment complex is about to open in 2025. “The Edge – Your magically healthy Home” is not only located on the edge of the Smiling Coast, right by the sea: the apartments are equipped with cutting edge technology. From the tap to the pool, the apartments have their own drinking water. It is so elaborately filtered and treated that it tastes and acts like living spring water.

All their IN-US.world buildings are made of pure Gambian “Earth bricks” from the ground floor to the 18th floor of the new high-rise building in Bijilo. When you enter one of their buildings, you immediately feel the natural coolness, calm and strength. The buildings blend modern design with the soul of nature. Because true sustainability and vital health are at the top of the agenda for the architects at IN-US.world every day.

Manuel Stofleth-Mitterer has set up a self-sufficient “Health Farm” on 4 hectares in Berending. Moringa, soursop, avocado and guava trees grow there. The leaves are used to produce high-quality nutritional supplements and teas. Manuel looks over “The Health Farm” with pride and sums up his life motto: “Without health, everything is nothing.” In the near future, he will be expanding The Health Farm to 16 hectares.

- Advertisement -

When you meet Angelika Mitterer in person, she raves about The Gambia as she did on the first day: “For me, The Gambia is a very warm-hearted place. Colourful, loud and full of life. The open and friendly people here just make my life in The Gambia so much more beautiful.”

The IN-US.world vision is crystal clear: Building tomorrow in The Gambia, with the Gambian People for the Gambian Nation. It’s not just edifices and farms that are being built. IN-US.world wants to bring hope, new opportunities and a fresh, modern perspective to The Gambia. In addition to the many jobs that IN-US.world already offers today, it also creates the necessary trust in the country, new communities and many independent and innovative business ideas.

They build tomorrow by inspiring people, by training them, and by creating opportunities for many people here. Their workers and partners are growing with the IN-US.world and are developing skills for a lifetime or a new business. IN-US.world provides knowledge and international contacts, self-confidence and the tools to build a brighter future. Their projects stand for collaboration, for one shared goal: Building tomorrow for a strong Gambia that stands tall on its own.

Living Freedom – Through Sustainable Solutions

Freedom is a core value for IN-US.world. They rely on sustainable building, using natural resources. This approach protects the environment but also symbolizes the strength of the land itself.

Freedom is a core value for IN-US.world. It’s about making the most of what you have and using resources wisely. That’s why IN-US.world relies on sustainable building, using natural resources. This approach protects the environment but also symbolizes the strength of the land itself. IN-US.world, is all about what truly matters: health, harmonious connections, and the freedom to build your own life.

Every building, every farm, every initiative from IN-US.world is designed to enable a better life for people. The projects create places that slow down life’s pace, promote balance, and provide space to thrive. A life defined by independency, responsibility and innovation. They focus on bringing the right people together and connect tradition with new technology and local knowledge with global experience.

Whether it’s developing a medicinal plant farm, implementing sustainable building methods, or creating future-forward structures like the Bitcoin Tower, IN-US.world always puts people first. Everyone is invited to join this movement. Together we can achieve great things and become a part of tomorrow’s foundation. IN-US.world, building tomorrow in peace, progress and prosperity.