Badou Jack Intends to pursue world title in Fourth Division in 2024

- Advertisement -

By Random Hits

Three division world champion, Badou Jack, the first Muslim to secure a world title on Middle East ground in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, embarks on a historic journey towards his fourth world title, announced boxing advisor Amer Abdallah.

“Beyond his talent inside the ring, Badou Jack is a genuine ambassador for the sport and a philanthropist dedicated to creating a positive influence globally, transcending religious and racial boundaries,” stated Abdallah. “His background and the values he embodies have resonated particularly well in the Middle East, making him a fighter embraced by the region. With the Middle East emerging as a pivotal hub for boxing, we anticipate a stellar 2024, marking another extraordinary year for Badou.”

- Advertisement -

Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) is the current WBC cruiserweight champion in recess.

“I started boxing to create a legacy, fight the best in the world, while being led by my faith,” stated Jack. “Since my last fight, I’ve been back in the gym preparing for my next fight and I’m ready for another challenge. Boxing is more than a sport…it’s a lifestyle. I’m 40 years old, but when you live a disciplined life and take care of yourself, age is just a number. I’m prepared to face anyone from Cruiserweight to heavyweight – let’s go!”

Beyond the ring, he promotes the Badou Jack Foundation, where his slogan reads “Giving Children Across the Globe a Fighting Chance in Life.”

- Advertisement -

A seasoned pugilist with a record of facing nine world champions, Jack now eyes a fourth division title after a career-defining 12th round knockout victory over defending world champion Ilunga Makabu (29-4, 25 KOs), in February of last year. Currently training in Dubai, the UAE resident combines veteran experience with the hunger of a rising contender.

“I’ve never felt this hungry in my career as I do now,” continued Jack. “I know what it takes to become great, and I’m ready to close out my career with a bang.”

Boxing Scene.