Real takes super cup ahead of title defense

Reigning league champions Real de Banjul snatched the curtain raiser to the new season, the Super Cup Sunday in Brikama where they beat an ambitious Medina United 2-0.

The GFF Men’s Super Cup final then headed to Real’s rich cupboard of trophies where they are already keeping 14 league titles and almost as much FA Cups.

In Sunday’s final, Abdoulie Baldeh opened the score for the Whites from the penalty spot in the 29th minute, and substitute Sheikh Jaw sealed the victory with a composed finish in the 80th minute.

But Medina played the best football and even dominated possession with numerous chances created but gone begging thanks to the Real de Banjul defense and agile goalkeeper Lamin Saidy neutralizing all efforts.

As winners, Real de Banjul took home One Hundred Thousand Dalasis (D 100,000), gold medals, and a giant trophy, while Medina United received Seventy-Five Thousand Dalasis (D 75,000) and silver medals.

Meanwhile, the regular league fixtures for the 2024-2025 season will kick off with the second division taking center stage today Tuesday, followed by the start of the top tier on Friday.