West Minster Foundation train women councillors on responsive budgeting

By Arret Jatta

Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), Saturday organised a one day training for women councillors on responsive budgeting at the Metzy hotel in Kololi.

Tabu Njie Sarr, WFD country director, described gender-responsive budgeting as a critical component of the running of councils.

She said gender-responsive budgeting is a method that ensures resources are distributed equally and everyone has equal opportunities.

“It is a governance tool that helps ensure that budget items fairly represent the needs of men, women, boys, and girls,”Sarr explained.

She added that the training includes analysing council budgets to understand how they affect the genders, but also transforming budgets to ensure gender equality commitments are realised.

Alagie P Saho, a representative from the Local Government Association (GALGA), noted the importance of the training.

“This training came at the right time, when all the councillors are preparing their budgets. This will go a long way in helping the councils to make sure that the gender inclusive budgeting is done at all respective councils,” Mr Saho added.

