Gamsarja Foundation spends over D4m to help needy families in Ramadan

The Gamsarja Foundation, a charitable, non-political and non-religious youth-led organisation founded in February 2025, has distributed 2,200 bags of sugar and 200 bags of rice worth over D4 million to vulnerable families across The Gambia as part of its Ramadan humanitarian outreach.

The initiative, led by Saibo Manneh, president and founder of the foundation, aims to support fasting families, particularly youths, women, and differently abled individuals, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking on the initiative, Manneh stated that the distribution is in line with Article 5 of the Foundation’s Constitution, which mandates the organisation to provide humanitarian assistance and promote inclusive community development.

“Ramadan is a time of compassion, unity, and generosity. Through this gesture, we seek to ease the burden on vulnerable households and reaffirm our commitment to transparency, inclusion, and sustainable development,” he said.

The distribution covered communities from Serekunda to various provincial areas, with local leaders engaged to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability throughout the process.

Incorporated as a non-profit organisation, Gamsarja Foundation focuses on youths and women empowerment, support for differently abled persons, sustainable agriculture, and humanitarian assistance.

The foundation acknowledged the support of donors, volunteers, and community stakeholders whose contributions made the Ramadan intervention possible.

“As the holy month continues, we at Gamsarja Foundation reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening partnerships and expanding our social impact initiatives nationwide,” Manneh stated.