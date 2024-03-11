GAP’S 2021 FLAG BEARER RESIGNS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Alieu Sowe, the Gambia Action Party national coordinator and 2021 flagbearer, has resigned. The ex-army major was named GAP’s flagbearer in the 2021 presidential election but his candidacy was rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission.

In his resignation letter shared with The Standard, Mr Sowe stated: “I write to formally inform the Gambia Action Party of my resignation as a member of the party with immediate effect due to reserved personal and family reasons. I am honoured and privileged to be a member and to have served as the national coordinator of the party for at least two years.”

- Advertisement -

He expressed appreciation to all GAP members across the country for bestowing confidence in him to lead the party in the 2021 presidential election.

“I would sincerely thank and recognise the executive members of the party for the leadership shown in steering the affairs of the party and adhering to the dictates of the party’s constitution during pre-nomination period of 2021. While I carry on with private life, I pray and wish the party to excel in its pursuit to make The Gambia an epitome of credible leadership, good governance and upholder of the rule of law,” he concluded.