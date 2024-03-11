President Adama Barrow, The Gambia is crying.

- Advertisement -

I am concerned citizen of The Gambia living in UK (Scotland), and a member of the ruling party, the Scottish National Party (SNP).

I am writing these few lines for your attention to reconsider the works of the demolition team that are doing rounds and wreaking havoc in lives and livelihoods of our beloved and peaceful nation under your leadership.

Mr President, clearing the road from all sorts of obstruction, untidiness, illegal structures, access to hospitals and clinics, up to ten (10) meters off the road, as the first phase, was highly welcomed by the majority as it’s necessary, but not Phase 2.

The cry is on Phase 2, as Mr Manneh and his team are causing more harm than good to the people that voted for you, the ones that you swore an oath to protect and provide jobs for. The destruction that Manneh and team are doing is causing too much hardship and lost of earnings to the very own people you supposed to protect and serve. If packing your vehicle in front of your home is offensive, where should we park and which laws dictates that if it’s not causing hazard or obstruction to pedestrians?

Destroying people’s veranda and houses whilst the owners are inside is nothing short of lack of respect for humanity and their properties. The vendors and fruit sellers earning a living and causing no obstruction to road users, are disgracefully removed without providing an alternative for them to continue earning descent living. Watching them suffer without alternative plans or some sort of compensation from your government is disheartening and shameful to say the least in our New Gambia.

Trading is as old as Lady Wright and Lady Chilel days as people used to sell their goods from Banjul to Basse, and should be encouraged to continue flourishing instead of humiliating and discouraging vendors unending. Women are crying, men are suffering and children are dropping out of school for their businesses are demolished by a team that claimed to operate on an executive order, without relocation or compensation under your watch, is a shame to our nation. At least, the demolition team should come up with a plan to relocate them, rather than forcing them with arrogance and sometimes, arrest them which is unlawful Mr President. Their only crime is to earn a descent living.

I don’t know who is advising you on this but it’s a total sabotage to your government and enemy to you Mr President. Don’t sit and keep silent whilst this is going on in our country with all due respect sir.

Mr President, your cooperation will be highly appreciated by the majority and will thank you immensely for stepping in at the right time. Thank you once again and wish you and your family, Ramadan Mubarak 2024.

Deddeg Cham