Gbos denies classifying Fulas in census questionnaire

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics has clarified that the 2024 census questionnaire did not classify Fulas into distinct groups.

The reported classification received condemnation from some sections of the Fula community, chiefly Mamma Kandeh, who released a WhatsApp audio condemning it and demanding that the issue be rectified.

Fulbe Africa also reportedly visited the GBoS offices to lodge a formal complaint.

However, a statement from Gbos yesterday noted: “In fact, on the census questionnaire, the Fulas, Tukulor, and Lorobo are given only one code. The same grouping was done for Mandinka/Jahanka, Jola/Koroninka, etcetera. This shows that we understand that all the different groups belong to the same ethnicity.

This is done for the understanding of the fieldworkers and was not mentioned to the respondent. If a respondent is asked his ethnicity, he or she might respond that he is a Tukulor and not say Fula. This is the reason for the grouping.”

GBoS added that the ethnicity question has been asked the same way since 1973.

“The form that is being referred to is the recruitment form and not the census questionnaire. GBoS spent millions to gain public cooperation and therefore would not sabotage its own efforts. GBoS will continue to treat all citizens equally and fairly. We need the cooperation of the general public in the successful implementation of the census,” it added.