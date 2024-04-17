Witness disputes Africell call log, says he cannot be in Bakoteh and Jarra within 5 minutes

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ebou Sowe, the 6th prosecution witness in the ongoing murder trial of Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has indicated that the call log produced by Africell is inaccurate.

The 6th witness under cross-examination identified his Africell telephone number in the call log presented by lawyer Lamin J.Darbo, legal counsel for Ousainou Bojang.

The witness indicated that the call logs showed that within a span of five minutes interval, he was in Bakoteh and in another five minutes, he was in Jarra Bureng.

The witness indicated that it is logically impossible to be in Bakoteh and Jarra Bureng due to the geographical locations of the two places, thus rendering the authenticity of the call log inaccurate.

He said the very first day Ousainou Bojang was arrested, the suspect took the investigators through his escape route.

He disclosed that on the night of 12th September, 2023, he was at the crime scene at Sukuta Traffic Light junction.

The Africell call log indicated that on the night of the incident, the witness was in Bakoteh and within five minutes interval, he was in Jarra Bureng in the Lower River Region.

Hearing continues for further cross-examination of the 6th prosecution witness.