Gov’t urged to release  Manduar youths

- Advertisement -

Press release

As an organization dedicated to upholding human rights, environmental conservation and communal peace, Beakanyang Organisation stands in solidarity with the community of Manduar village, West Coast Region, regarding recent events in the Koto Bali Community Forest.

The legally gazetted status of the Koto Bali Community Forest, established in 2020 under the Forest Act of 2018, underscores its cultural and ecological significance. Reports of illegal land sales within the forest prompted concerned youths to lodge complaints with the authorities. Regrettably, these youths, acting in defense of their heritage, now face incarceration. Allegations suggest that influential figures have purchased land within the forest, leading to deforestation for personal gain.

- Advertisement -

Beakanyang, in collaboration with Manduar village and its youths, fervently urges the immediate release of these individuals and the unconditional dismissal of all charges against them. We stand united in defense of the Koto Bali Community Forest and its invaluable contributions to the ecosystem.

We commend the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources for initiating an internal inquiry into this matter. Furthermore, we call upon the Gambian police to conduct a thorough investigation into the illegal land transactions.

As we await swift and just resolutions, Beakanyang reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of all affected parties.