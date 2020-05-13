GDC slams ‘underperformed’ Barrow at anniversary

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has criticised President Adama Barrow-led administration for “doing very little to change the livelihoods of Gambians” since coming to power in January 2017.

Addressing GDC supporters on the party’s 4thanniversary, Mamma Kandeh said: “As far as the GDC is concerned, The Gambia of today is in a sorry state with a tormenting level of poverty and public dissatisfaction running high, especially as we face the Covid-19 pandemic which has vividly exposed our basic weaknesses as a nation”.

The former National Assembly member for Jimara also accused President Barrow of not recording any meaningful achievement.

“It is sad that our country cannot adequately take care of its citizens in a difficult time like we are facing now, a situation marked by a phenomenal suffering among the populace. Hunger is rife and hopelessness among the people rises geometrically on a daily basis,” he said.

Kandeh added: “In a situation such as this, we have one imperative formula, which anchors on national unity and solidarity. I therefore appeal to all Gambians irrespective of our diverse affiliations to come together and join government in facing this lingering enemy. The Gambia belongs to us all, so it is either we carry the nation together as one people and keep it alive, or we disunite and sink together. Covid-19 is real, and it is a mass-killer.”

Turning to his party’s plans for The Gambia, Kandeh said a GDC government will stand for hard work, decency, tolerance, justice, compassion and fair play.

“We will ensure that people’s fundamental rights are respected not only in theory, as prescribed in the constitution, but in practice. We believe in substantive women’s empowerment with the ultimate goal of attaining a 50% representation of women in all public appointments, as is evident in our party structures,” he added.

He said a GDC government will ensure affordable and quality health care and education for all Gambians.

“To Gambians, GDC is proud of you! The motivating force that caused the dramatic rise of the party is not without the input of Gambians. This solidarity gave us strength and the impetus that led us to where we are today. We assure all Gambians that GDC will never let them down. Our party is for Gambians and will continue to work in the interest of this country,” he said.

Meanwhile, as part of events marking the party’s anniversary, Kandeh donated D100,000 to the Gambia Association of The Physically Disabled. The money, he said, is meant to support the physically disabled Gambians to fight against Covid-19. The money was received on behalf of the association by Magistrate Muhammed Krubally.