GDC URGES DIASPORA TO PRESSURE FAMILIES TO VOTE BARROW OUT

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC)has sharply reacted to the rejection by National Assembly members of the majority NPP caucus of diaspora voting, with a call for change.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the GDC urged Gambians abroad to pressure their families to vote President Adama Barrow out in 2026.

The country’s diaspora community used similar tactics against former president Yahya Jammeh in 2026.

The rejection of Clause 14 in the Election Bill denied some 200,000 Gambians abroad the right to vote; sparking anger and frustration from many quarters.

The GDC in its reaction called for a collective stance against President Barrow and the National People’s Party (NPP) in future elections.

”It is time for us to reclaim our rights and demand a government that reflects the will of the people,” the party said.

The GDC further argued that the Barrow administration has never had the political will to ensure Gambian diaspora voting.

“He campaigned on promises of reform; and a commitment to a three-year transitional government, pledges he never fulfilled. Instead, he has transformed the very supporters who helped him secure victory in the 2016 elections into adversaries, neglecting their essential role in our nation’s democracy,” the GDC accused Barrow.

The party said President Barrow has also failed in his promise to introduce a new constitution despite expending D116 millions of taxpayers’ funds.

“Most recently, President Barrow announced that he intends to contest the 2026 presidential election, citing the necessity of nurturing his party. This is an affront to all Gambians. It underscores a troubling shift from prioritising the welfare of the nation to serving the interests of a political party. This is not merely a political manoeuvre; it is an insult to every citizen who believes in a government that should serve its people, not its own ambitions,” the GDC said.

The party added that it is committed to ensuring that all Gambians irrespective of where they live are given the right to vote and be voted.

“The right to vote is not a mere privilege but a fundamental right that must be upheld. We urge all Gambians, including those who may support President Barrow, to recognise that their rights are being violated. Hence, let us to unite in calling for change,” the GDC concluded.