General Bojang bounces back with new party

The Independent Electoral Commission yesterday announced that Retired General Lamin Satu Bojang is the secretary general and leader of a new political party. The party is called Alliance for National Re-orientation and Development, ANRD.

The new party’s colours are orange and green with the orange on top of the green.

Its symbol is a bundle of harvested rice while its motto is justice, freedom and development.

Gen Bojang, who also served in Gambian diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, is from Brufut where his party has its secretariat. He was initially the presidential candidate for the Gambia Action Party before falling out with them and moved on to chart his own way.