27 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
type here...
News

General Bojang bounces back with new party

471

The Independent Electoral Commission yesterday announced that Retired General Lamin Satu Bojang is the secretary general and leader of a new political party. The party is called Alliance for National Re-orientation and Development, ANRD.

The new party’s colours are orange and green with the orange on top of the green. 

Its symbol is a bundle of harvested rice while its motto is justice, freedom and development.

Gen Bojang, who also served in Gambian diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, is from Brufut where his party has its secretariat. He was initially the presidential candidate for the Gambia Action Party before falling out with them and moved on to chart his own way.

Previous articleGFF TO STICK WITH NIGHT MATCHES
Next articleBensouda says Jammeh instructed her to draft decrees
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

JAMMEH DOESN’T DESERVE EXILE – Amul Nyassi

By Omar Bah Honourable Musa Amul Nyassi, spokesperson of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, has said former president Yahya Jammeh doesn't deserve to...

Assembly begins public consultations on Elections Bill

Halifa reveals PDOIS’ plans to clean Gambia’s D77.4B debt

Bensouda says Jammeh instructed her to draft decrees

General Bojang bounces back with new party

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions