GFF TO STICK WITH NIGHT MATCHES

Since the start of Ramadan, all GFF first division matches were moved from other venues and concentrated at the Independence Stadium where under flood lights, the matches are played at night.

But what was initially conceived to be a temporary arrangement to suit players and spectators has proven so popular that the organisers have now said it will be the norm for the rest of the league season.

The GFF yesterday issued a statement stating that the arrangement will continue even after Ramadan:

“The Executive Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wishes to inform the general public that following consultations and popular demand, night matches in the domestic first division league will continue beyond the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In the last couple of years, instead of suspending the season as most of the players observe the month where every Muslim adult is obligated to fast, every day from dawn to sunset, by abstaining from food and drink, the league matches are played at night after Iftar.

This has generated a lot of interest in the domestic league campaign, especially this year, and a lot of people have been calling for the continuation of the night matches as it gives more spectators the opportunity to attend games due to the favorable kickoff times. In this regard, the leadership at Football House has resolved to continue the night matches at the Independence Stadium until the rest of the season starting with the beginning of the second round that gets underway this Thursday when leaders Fortune entertain Marimoo.

However, there will be proper sitting arrangements and social distancing observed at the Stadium. Thus, the price for ticket to access the VIP section of the Stadium will henceforth be D100:00 (One Hundred Dalasi). All the other stands, including covered and uncovered remains unchanged at D20:00 (Twenty Dalasi).

There will also be a package for season ticket where corporate organisations and individuals can buy tickets in a lump-sum at discount prices which will include other services. Those interested in that package can contact the Marketing Department of the GFF.”