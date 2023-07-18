GFF GIVES UPDATE ON KITS SPONSORSHIP BIDDING

Three weeks after formally closing the bidding process for the next kits sponsorship contract for Gambia national teams, the Gambia Football Federation has given update on the process.

Four suppliers, Saller whose contracts comes to an end, Umbro, Macro and Mafro submitted tenders for the next contract.

The GFF marketing committee received and opened all tenders last month and announce it sat over it and made recommendations to the executive committee.

Yesterday, the General Secretary Lamin Jassey told The Standard that the process is ongoing and has passed one stage which is the level of the marketing committee. “I can confirm that the marketing committee has done its bit and has made its recommendations, the details of which I cannot disclose. The next thing is the executive will decide which other relevant committee will have its input before the final decision is taken as to which contractor will be contracted”.

Mr Jassey said the GFF is keen on following due process and it’s taking its time to follow all requirements before coming with a decision. “So many things are considered, not just the price offer, but also the quality, and other benefits that come with any given particular bid. Since this is a three-year contract the GFF wants to do its best to make a good decision. But at the end of the day, it is the GFF executive committee that will make the final decision,” Jassey said.

Asked when is the decision expected with Gambia due to play in 55 days time, Mr Jassey said that will not affect the decision because there is an understanding that until a decision on the bidding is made, and there is match in between, we would use Saller. But that will not affect or influence any decision making on the eventual winner of the contract,” Mr Jassey told The Standard.