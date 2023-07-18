Youth and Sports Minister ends tour

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the ministry and heads of institutions under him, on Sunday completed a tour of the country. The minister visited all major sports and youth related projects currently on or completed including skills training projects, agricultural entrepreneurship, construction sites of sports facilities among others.

The tour provided the minister with firsthand knowledge of the progress and state of the projects as well an audience with the implementers and beneficiaries of the projects.

At all places visited Minister Badjie reiterated government’s resolve to uplift the country’s youth towards a better future in all spheres and endeavour. Where he received complaints, the minister took down recommendations and even accepted criticism and provided assurances for the way forward.

The tour started at North Bank Region and ended in Banjul.