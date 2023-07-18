The Commonwealth youth games, a preparatory ground for member countries to display recruit and form sports teams for the Commonwealth games, will take place next month in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Gambian team will comprise a strong beach volleyball and athletics team.

The Gambia youth beach volleyball team is paired in Pool C against New Zealand and ST Lucia. The team comprises players Sanusi Jawara and Babucarr BO Janneh and will be coached by Pa Sanu Secka.

Yesterday the athletics team was named and comprises the following athletes: Istaou Sey, Mariama Camara, Musa Drammeh, Christopher Renner, Sainabou Colley. The games will be held from the 4-11 August.