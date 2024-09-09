GFF GS Jassey gives vote of thanks at Caf seminar

- Advertisement -

The general secretary of The Gambia football federation (GFF) Lamin Jassey was part of football administrators from across the continent who took part in the just concluded Caf football management executive certificate programme in South Africa.

At the end of a week-long rigorous training, participants were awarded certificates of merit for their outstanding performances in the course.

The Gambian representative, GS Jassey was nominated amongst his colleagues to give the vote of thanks.

In his remarks, he thanked Caf for the initiative and encouraged the continental football body to provide more training programmes for top football administrators with the requisite skills and knowledge in order to deal with the complex issues they are confronted with in their various roles to advance football in the continent.

The Caf football executive programme is an initiative of the Caf president Dr. Patrice Motsepe, and is done in partnership with the University of Cape Town designed to provide senior leaders and executives in African football with the strategic insights and tools necessary to navigate the complex landscape of modern football.

Thematic areas in the course, amongst others, include strategic planning, leadership, financial management, marketing, governance, and stakeholder engagement, all tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within African football.