Team Restore Confidence holds capacity building training for URR stakeholders

A capacity building course for football clubs and academies in the Upper River Region organised by the district sports committee and conducted by Team Restore Confidence TRC, ended in Basse over the weekend.

According to the TRC, the initiative aimed to enhance administrative and governance skills among participants involved in managing football clubs and academies.

The sessions were led by TRC chairman Sadibou Kamaso and during the day-long event, participants were trained in various activities designed to improve their understanding of effective management practices, governance structures, and operational strategies relevant to sports organisations..

Chairman Sadibou Kamaso told the participants that such training programmes are essential for fostering better leadership within sports communities and ensuring that clubs can operate efficiently and sustainably.

He urged them to apply the knowledge gained during the sessions in their daily operations and utilise their new skills and insights to uplift their respective clubs and academies. ”You must focus on not only the theoretical knowledge but also on practical application, which is crucial for driving positive change within local sports organisations.

The aim is to empower you the club administrators with the tools necessary for effective governance, ultimately leading to improved performance on and off the field. By enhancing administrative capabilities, these programmes contribute significantly to the development of football at grassroots level,” TRC chairman Kamaso said.