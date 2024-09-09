U-20 TAKES FLAG TO WAFU

- Advertisement -

The Gambia football federation and the ministry of youth and sports on Saturday jointly bade farewell to the Gambia National U-20 football team (The Young Scorpions), ahead of its participation in the forthcoming West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Zone A tournament in Monrovia, Liberia, starting this weekend.

The GFF vice president Bakary K Jammeh advised the team to work as one unit and take inspiration from their predecessors in the team who were finalists in both the Wafu and Afcon youth championships and made second round finishing in the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

He assured the team of GFF’s support announced that the team will play an international friendly match against hosts Liberia on 10 September, while plans are underway for a second test game before the team’s opener against Mauritania on the 17 September.

Mahmud Lamin Jawla, acting executive director of the National Sports Council, advised the players to be good ambassadors in Liberia and to give their best on the pitch. He also assured the players of the Gambia government’s commitment to their welfare throughout the campaign and thanked the GFF for a good preparation.

Technical Director Sang Ndong of the GFF urged the players to perform to expectations since they have been provided with all the necessary support possible and preparations needed.

Team Coach Abdoulie Bojang thanked the GFF for the support and expressed confidence in his side’s abilities.

The send-off ceremony was also attended by GFF finance director Kemo Ceesay, who chaired the ceremony.

The team left Banjul for Monrovia yesterday.