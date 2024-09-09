The Good News Friday Movement:Where are my unicorns and rainbows?

- Advertisement -

By John S Morlu II, CPA

As CEOs, we’re accustomed to dealing with the harsh realities of business. But let’s face it, sometimes we just need a little sunshine to cut through the clouds of quarterly earnings reports, supply chain disruptions, and the latest memo from HR about “mandatory fun” team-building exercises. Wouldn’t it be nice if, for once, we could all just start our Sundays basking in sunshine and wrap up our Fridays with a smile?

Let’s start with the dream scenario: the economy fixing itself overnight. Imagine waking up to find that the financial markets have magically stabilized, inflation is a distant memory, and every stock you own has doubled in value. You check your phone, and instead of the usual doom and gloom, the headlines read, “Global Economy Achieves Perfect Balance; Everyone Is Rich and Happy.” Wouldn’t that be something? Of course, that would mean we could finally stop worrying about profit margins and just focus on what really matters—like figuring out how to spend all that extra money. Maybe we’d all start investing in companies that specialize in unicorn farming or rainbow harvesting.

And speaking of miracles, how about a spam-free inbox? Picture it: you log in on Monday morning, and instead of being greeted by 200 unread messages—half of which are from that one guy who still hits “Reply All” to every email—you see nothing but the essentials. No more offers for free cruises, no more “urgent” LinkedIn invitations from people you’ve never heard of, and absolutely no “Did you forget something in your cart?” emails from websites you don’t even remember visiting. It’s just you, your team, and the few emails that actually matter. Productivity would skyrocket! Of course, with all that extra time on our hands, we might finally get around to tackling those strategic initiatives we’ve been putting off for months—like figuring out how to implement AI in our business without actually understanding how it works.

Now, let’s talk about the biggest fantasy of all: everyone suddenly getting along and doing great things. World peace? Achieved in a group chat. Politicians? Agreeing on everything. Even cats and dogs have signed a truce and are now working together to bring joy to the world. Imagine walking into a board meeting where everyone is on the same page—no arguments, no power struggles, just pure, unadulterated collaboration. Every decision is unanimous, every strategy is flawless, and every project is completed ahead of schedule. In this utopia, your biggest problem would be finding something to argue about at the next shareholder meeting. But hey, maybe you could just focus on more important things, like figuring out how to clone your perfect team.

But let’s not stop there. In this world of perpetual good news, we’d also see politicians finally agreeing on everything. Budget negotiations? A breeze. Tax reforms? Done in a day. Regulations? Fair, balanced, and universally accepted. Imagine the headlines: “Bipartisan Agreement Reached on All Issues; Politicians Hug It Out on Capitol Hill.” Of course, this newfound harmony might make the 24-hour news cycle a bit dull, but I’m sure they’d find something to talk about—perhaps the latest trends in corporate harmony and how to achieve it in your own company.

And what about the ultimate sign of world peace? Cats and dogs working together to bring joy to the world. In this scenario, every office would have a resident feline-canine duo, providing stress relief and inspiration to employees. Instead of the usual water cooler gossip, you’d hear stories about how Fluffy and Fido teamed up to solve the company’s biggest challenges. Productivity would soar, morale would be at an all-time high, and the only concern would be how to keep the kibble budget under control.

So, where’s my dose of happiness? I’m ready for the unicorns, rainbows, and spontaneous global harmony! Give me the good news and share this message of Good News Friday! Because, let’s be honest, in a world where everything is going right, what could possibly go wrong?

Of course, we all know that the real world doesn’t quite work like that. The economy doesn’t fix itself overnight, spam emails are a constant companion, and getting everyone to agree on anything—let alone everything—can feel like an impossible dream. But that doesn’t mean we can’t inject a little optimism into our workdays.

After all, God created this lovely earth and gave us dominion over it, commanding us to be happy in it. So, let’s take a moment to appreciate the good news we do have. Maybe it’s not world peace or a spam-free inbox, but small wins can be just as satisfying. A successful product launch, a well-executed strategy, or even just a productive meeting—these are the real unicorns and rainbows of the business world.

So, give me good news this Friday. I beg you! And when you find it, share it with the rest of us. Because in the end, isn’t it the pursuit of those small victories that makes the journey worthwhile? Let’s make Good News Friday a reality, one optimistic story at a time.

And here’s a challenge for you: bring good news to work each Friday and try to make at least one person happy. A simple “thank you,” “I appreciate you,” or “I’m grateful to be your colleague” can make all the difference. Just do it from that sincere heart—the soul of our being forever guiding us and ensuring our own true happiness. Let’s spread some positivity and make our workplaces a little brighter, one Good News Friday at a time.

Author:

John Morlu II, CPA is the CEO and Chief Strategist of JS Morlu, leads a globally recognized public accounting and management consultancy firm. Under his visionary leadership, JS Morlu has become a pioneer in developing cutting-edge technologies across B2B, B2C, P2P, and B2G verticals. The firm’s groundbreaking innovations include AI-powered reconciliation software (ReckSoft.com) and advanced cloud accounting solutions (FinovatePro.com), setting new industry standards for efficiency, accuracy, and technological excellence.

JS Morlu LLC is a top-tier accounting firm based in Woodbridge, Virginia, with a team of highly experienced and qualified CPAs and business advisors. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive accounting, tax, and business advisory services to clients throughout the Washington, D.C. Metro Area and the surrounding regions. With over a decade of experience, we have cultivated a deep understanding of our clients’ needs and aspirations. We recognize that our clients seek more than just value-added accounting services; they seek a trusted partner who can guide them towards achieving their business goals and personal financial well-being.