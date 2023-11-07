GFF INVOKES BILATERAL WITH SAUDI AHEAD OF PLANNED CAMPING

- Advertisement -

Ahead of a planned pre-tournament camping in Saudi Arabia, the Gambia Football Federation President Lamin Kaba Bajo, has travelled to the Kingdom to work on invoking the bilateral relationship between the two countries’ national football associations.

Over the last few years, the two federations have worked on a close partnership. The GFF’s football ground project earmarked for Nyakoi in the Upper River Region is sponsored by the Saudi Football Federation and Gambian first division team Wallidan staged a pre-seasoned camping in the Kingdom recently as part of the partnership.

Mr Bajo’s current trip comes as Gambia is preparing to go to the Afcon 2023 in Ivory Coast. The GFF planned to stage one camping in Saudi Arabia and another in Qatar in late December. Mr Bajo, who once served as Gambian diplomat in the Kingdom, is expected to discuss possibilities of assistance along the lines of the national team’s planned camping there and participation in the Afcon.

Meanwhile, The Standard has been reliably informed that the GFF is also engaging government to put a similar agenda in the activities of the Presidential delegation expected to travel to the Kingdom this week.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinating Committee which was formed over the weekend has the Gambia Football Federation as co-chair and not vice chair as previously reported. The GFF’s first vice president Bakary Jammeh is the co-chair person of the Committee alongside PS Ndey Marie Njie of the ministry of sports.