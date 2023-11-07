Bakau ready for giant Aja Mariama Saidy knock-out final

- Advertisement -

The Bakau Nawettan zone will play its knockout final Friday with giant trophy and handsome cash prizes donated in memory of the later Aja Mariama Saidy, a native of Bakau who passed away a year ago.

Her memory will now be engraved in the trophy donated by her son Alhaji M Jallow, a retired international civil servant.

The trophy came with D60,000 as cash prizes for the winner, runner-up and administrative expenses of the organising committee.

Mr Jallow told the zone’s committee chairman Pa Samba that he was personally delighted to be associated with Bakau’s sport development initiative and hope that his gesture will motivate other Bakau natives with the means to help develop the zone’s football and facility.

He recalled fond memories of his childhood days in Bakau and expressed his ever loving ties with the community.

Mr Jallow’s nephew Bakary Paco Dampha, himself a former president of the zone, said his uncle’s intervention is not just a delight for the family but a contribution towards funding football programmes which has always been difficult for success organising committees.

Pa Samba, president of the Bakau zone, thanked Mr Jallow for the intervention, calling it timely in the zone’s programme. He assured Mr Jallow and nephew of his committee’s commitment to continue driving the zone to achieve greater success. Bakau is the current champion of the national Super

Nawettan. The ceremony was attended by senior members of the Bakau Zonal committee. The trophy will be staged on Friday between Luniburg FC and Ron Mango FC. It was initially scheduled for last weekend but was put off as the town mourned the passing of some Bakau youths at sea.