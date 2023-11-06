Police rule volleyball

- Advertisement -

Both the Gambia police male and female volleyball teams won the 2023 knockout finals played over the weekend. The girls beat Brikama with a comfortable 25-12 to secure the knockout title.

Meanwhile, the male team too won the title in the male category beating YMCA.

Both finals were graced by senior police officers, including Commissioners LK Bojang and Sanneh, along with other members of The Gambia Police Force.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police, senior management, and all members of the GPF extend congratulations to the police female and male volleyball teams for their well-deserved victory.

