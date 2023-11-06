GAMBIA TARGETS D400M TO FUND AFCON 2023

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is targeting to raise D400 million to fund the participation of the national team, the Scorpions in the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Côte d’Ivoire in January and February.

Reliable sources told The Standard that the money will go to fund logistics from pre-tournament campings to the tournament proper and will include aircraft hiring, players camping allowance, match bonuses, logistics for other official fans and emergencies.

Our source further said two campings have been planned for late December in Saudi Arabia and Qatar with the national team expected to come back to Banjul to take the battle flag on 8 January before departing for Yamoussoukro on 9 January.

Meanwhile a national coordinating committee NCC has been formed on Friday comprising people drawn from different institution and fields to handle the various units of the preparations and logistics.

It will be chaired by Ndey Marie Njie, the permanent secretary Ministry of Sports while Bakary Jammeh the first vice president of the Gambia Football Federation GFF is the vice chairman.

The full list of members of the NCC is as follows:

Logistics committee

1.Papa Y Njie

2.Mahmoud Lamin Jawla by

3.Suute Jawo

4.Lamin Jawara

5.Ebrima Secka

6.Bakary Jammeh

7.Modou Lamin Sanyang

8.Musa MBYE

9.Lamin Jassey

Fundraising & publicity committee

1.Ndey Marie Njie

2.Bakary Jammeh

3.Papa Y. Njie

4.Juldeh Ceesay

5.Willy Abraham

6.Ida Bah

7.Musa Sise

8.Sulayman Sowe

9.Lamin Jassey

10.Habib T.B Jarra

11.Modou Lamin Sanyang

12.Lamin Manga

Finance committee

1.Juldeh Ceesay

2.Lamin A Camara

3.Marcel Mendy

4.Malang S Kongira

5.Suwaibou Barry

6.Ismaila Njie