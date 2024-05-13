24.2 C
City of Banjul
Red Scorpions wins women’s title again

9
Red Scorpions are champions of the Gambia women’s first division league following a comfortable 4-1 win over TMT in Banjul on Saturday.

Nafisatou Colley gave TMT the lead in the 23rd-minute but the serial champions rallied to score four times through Fatoumatta Jammeh, Kumba Kuyateh, Maimuna Dukureh and a Kaddijatou Jallow own goal.

Elsewhere, second place Berewuleng beat relegation threatened Brikama United with a similar scoreline win in Brikama while Police also defeated another relegation threatened side d City Girls 2-0 at Old Yundum.

Meanwhile, in the second tier of the women’s league, Yakarr FC took a giant step in their chase for the title as they beat Jeshwang United 2-1 at the Live Your Dreams Academy in Basori. Yakarr is now at the summit with 37 points, 2 points ahead of Jeshwang in second place.

Darboe’s FC continued their resurgence with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over struggling Mansa Wally while Trust FC succumbed to Kinteh’s FC in Bakau on a similar scoreline.

Matches continue yesterday in both leagues.

