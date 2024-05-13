Jawara inauguratesD20M landmark mosque

- Advertisement -

The CEO of GACH Global Group Abubakary Jawara Friday inaugurated a landmark new mosque at his Bakau New Town residence, fulfilling a long-time ambition to build a Muslim house of worship named after his late mother Ajaratou Fatou Kabba of blessed memory.

Jawara joined dozens of worshippers including President Adama Barrow, cabinet ministers, imams, scholars and friends for the first prayers at the towering 400-capacity mosque. Hundreds of others performed their prayers outside the mosque. It was officially inaugurated by President Barrow.

The GACH CEO, who has steadily consolidated himself as one of the country’s leading business tycoons and philanthropists, had long promised friends and family of his desire to construct a mosque at his residence in memory of his late mother.

Mr Jawara said the mosque is not just a place of worship but of unity and harmony. He said the mosque is part of his contribution to promoting Islam in The Gambia. The business tycoon commended President Barrow and his cabinet ministers for taking time to attend the inauguration and assured them of his continued desire to contribute to national development efforts. Jawara said the Gambian leader’s decision to take time to attend the inauguration clearly demonstrates his wisdom, foresight and humility.

“I want to take this opportunity to humbly express my gratitude to the president and his cabinet. It is indeed gratifying for a whole head of state to answer to your invitation. I am humble,” he said.

Jawara is recognised as one of Gambia’s prominent philanthropists. In 2022, he established the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to addressing sustainable solutions for developmental challenges in Gambia’s healthcare, education, and social sectors. Since its inception, the foundation has expended millions of dalasi towards its initiatives, underscoring its commitment to becoming a major philanthropic force in Africa.

“Giving back to society, helping and supporting communities, making positive impacts, and aiding those in need is very close to my heart. This is what I aim to continue doing in the future, God willing,” he said.

Also, speaking at the inauguration, President Adama Barrow thanked Mr Jawara for inviting him to the inauguration saying it demonstrates how much he (Jawara) appreciates him. He said Jawara is a great son of The Gambia who is contributing immensely to the social economic development of the country. “Jawara also has been a great supporter of my government. He has demonstrated it not just with words but in all aspects.

“So, I can only appreciate his effort and support,” he said. President Barrow also expressed gratitude to the entire Sarahule community and Gambians at large. All the speakers at the inauguration including the country’s top and respected imams commended Mr Jawara for his steadfastness and strong commitment towards promoting Islam and social cohesion in The Gambia. “Jawara has touched many lives in this country through his philanthropic adventures and other initiatives,” one of them said.