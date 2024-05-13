WHAT NEXT FOR YANKUBA MINTEH AS LIVERPOOL MANAGER CALL TRIGGERS POSSIBLE NEWCASTLE DOMINO EFFECT?

- Advertisement -

Minteh has impressed on loan at Feyenoord and there are calls for him to be given a chance at Newcastle United next season.

Feyenoord are hopeful of re-signing Yankuba Minteh despite losing Arne Slot to Liverpool, according to reports.

While not officially announced, the Reds are expected to appoint Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement in the coming weeks. The Dutchman has helped nurture Newcastle United loanee Minteh into one of Europe’s top prospects this season.

An impressive 10 goals and six assists had led to calls for the winger to be given a chance at St James’ Park next season. Slot appeared resigned to keeping hold of Minteh for another year when grilled by the media in March.

“He has mostly played a lot in his native country where very little tactics are involved,” he said. “When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone.

I think his choices are already getting better in the final stages. The only annoying thing for us is that if his choices get really good, he probably won’t play with us anymore.”

Newcastle paid just £7million to sign the 19-year-old from Odense Boldklub before loaning him out to Feyenoord. Reports now claim the Eredivisie club want to keep Minteh regardless of Slot’s exit.

That could change, however, depending on who they appoint as the 45-year-old’s replacement. While Minteh seems open to another loan switch, he previously insisted his long-term goal is to impress at St James’ Park.

“Ultimately, the Premier League is my goal,” he said earlier this season. “Newcastle United is the club that have a lot of confidence in me. I have no idea what the future looks like. I don’t know yet (loan future) but I’ll hear about it.

“I’ll let everything happen to me. I know only that one day I will play in the Premier League (for Newcastle United).”

Skysports