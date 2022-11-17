GFF publishes timeline for league, domestic competitions

Press release

The Executive Committee of The Gambia Football Federation held a meeting on the 12th November, 2022 at Football House in Kanifing.
Below are the decisions made by the Committee:

  1. The 2022 Annual General Meeting to be held on 17th December, 2022.
  2. Approved appointments of members into GFF Standing Committees and Adhoc Committees. The list of members in these committees will be published on the GFF website in due course.
  3. GFF 2022/23 League will run from January 2023 to June 2023 in the following sequence:
    a). 5th January, 2023 – commencement of the GFF Second Division League
    b). 7th January 2023 – Super Cup Male
    c). 8th January 2023 – commencement of the First Division and Regional Leagues
  4. 1st December, 2022 – commencement of the Supper Nawettan
  5. The GFF Executive will embark on a regional tour to meet face to face with the key stakeholders to discuss issues affecting football development with a view to finding possible solutions.

