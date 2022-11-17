GFF publishes timeline for league, domestic competitions

Press release
The Executive Committee of The Gambia Football Federation held a meeting on the 12th November, 2022 at Football House in Kanifing.
Below are the decisions made by the Committee:
- The 2022 Annual General Meeting to be held on 17th December, 2022.
- Approved appointments of members into GFF Standing Committees and Adhoc Committees. The list of members in these committees will be published on the GFF website in due course.
- GFF 2022/23 League will run from January 2023 to June 2023 in the following sequence:
a). 5th January, 2023 – commencement of the GFF Second Division League
b). 7th January 2023 – Super Cup Male
c). 8th January 2023 – commencement of the First Division and Regional Leagues
- 1st December, 2022 – commencement of the Supper Nawettan
- The GFF Executive will embark on a regional tour to meet face to face with the key stakeholders to discuss issues affecting football development with a view to finding possible solutions.